Pelosi: Kavanaugh Should Withdraw

During a press conference on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joined with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) call for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court.

Pelosi said, “I join Leader Schumer in calling for Judge Kavanaugh to withdraw his name from consideration. If he does not, at the very least, this hearing should be postponed because other allegations have come forward. We insist on an investigation.”

