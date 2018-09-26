Pompeo: ‘No Question’ Midterm Elections Will Be Free of Russian Meddling

. @SecPompeo says he is confident November's midterm elections will be safe. "No question. This administration has pushed back harder against Russia than any administration since the Cold War." pic.twitter.com/kTYuags2aZ

Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on CBS’s “This Morning” there is “no question” the upcoming midterm elections will be free of any Russian meddling.

“This administration has pushed back harder against Russia than any administration since the Cold War,” Pompeo declared.

He also said in the interview that any country with “malintent for America” will not be able to have “substantial interference” with the elections.

Pompeo stated, “The American people should know that the U.S. government is actively engaged in efforts to ensure that the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians, the North Koreans, all of those with malintent for America, will not have the capacity to have substantial interference in the American elections.”

