Cornyn: Plan Is Still To Vote on Kavanaugh on Friday, ‘Optimistic’ He Has the Votes

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Majority Whip and Senate Judiciary Committee member John Cornyn (R-TX) stated that the Senate Judiciary Committee still plans to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday and that he is “optimistic” Kavanaugh has the votes on the committee.

Cornyn said, “The Republican conference is going to meet at about 7:15 and see where we are, but the plan is still to have a markup tomorrow morning.”

One of the reporters asked Cornyn, “Do you think that he can pass out of committee right? Are you confident you have the votes?”

Cornyn answered, “Well, I’m optimistic. I thought the judge did well. We gave Dr. Ford a chance to have her say, and I think it’s time to vote.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett