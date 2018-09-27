Gillibrand: I Don’t Know How Any Republican Can Vote for Kavanaugh After Hearing Ford

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s honesty is clear and she doesn’t know “how any Republican could vote for Brett Kavanaugh after hearing her.”

Gillibrand said, “I don’t know how any Republican watching this testimony could possibly vote for Brett Kavanaugh after what she said. Not only her honesty, her integrity, her truth, it’s obvious. And I just don’t know how any Republican could vote for Brett Kavanaugh after hearing her.”

