Sen. Whitehouse to Ford: I ‘Pledge’ However Long It Takes I Will Make Sure Your Claims Get a Full Investigation

Thursday Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) pledged to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford “however long it takes” he will make sure her claims against of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “get a full and proper investigation.”

Referencing an FBI investigation, Whitehouse said, “I want to take this moment to apologize to you for that and to report to anybody who might be listening, that when somebody is willing to come forward, even under those circumstances, even having been not given the modicum of courtesy and support of a proper investigation, you’ve shown yourself particularly proud in doing that. And the responsibility for the decision to have this be, I think, the only background investigation in history to be stopped as derogatory information came forward belongs with 13 men; the president, Director Wray of the FBI, and the 11 members of the majority of this committee. As to the committee’s investigation, the fact that Mr. Kavanaugh’s alleged accomplice hasn’t been subpoenaed, has not been examined and cross examined under oath, hasn’t been interviewed by the FBI tells you all you need to know about how credible this performance is.”

He added, “The very bare minimum that a person who comes forward is owed is sincere and thorough investigation. You’ve been denied that. I will make a personal pledge to you that however long it takes, and whatever forum I can do it, whenever it’s possible, I will do whatever is in my power to make sure that your claims get a full and proper investigation and not just this. Thank you for being here.”

