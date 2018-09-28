ABC’s Moran: If Two Credibly Accused SCOTUS Justices Overturn Roe v. Wade, It Would Not Be ‘Legitimate’

Thursday on ABC’s special coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, network chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran said if Kavanaugh is confirmed and the high court overturns 1972’s Roe v. Wade, it “would not be a legitimate action.”

Moran said, “This was no way to go about picking a Supreme Court nominee or adjudicating this charge.”

Referencing both Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, Moran continued, “Well he had better take into that lifetime appointment a sense of the woundedness of so many people in the country, and factor that in his decisions. I mean overturning Roe v. Wade by an all-male majority — two of whom have had credible accusations of sexual misconduct lodged against them — would not be a legitimate action. And that is the question of the Court, legitimacy. It has always had a very high place in the American popular opinion. And it could lose it if it loses legitimacy.”

