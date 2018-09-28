Feinstein: Kavanaugh ‘Was Aggressive and Belligerent’

During a speech before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) stated that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh “was not someone who reflected an impartial temperament, or the fairness and even-handedness one would see in a judge. This was someone who was aggressive and belligerent.”

Feinstein said, “Candidly, in the 25 years on this committee, I have never seen a nominee for any position behave in that manner. Judge Kavanaugh used as much political rhetoric as my Republican colleagues, and what’s more, he went on the attack.”

After quoting some of Kavanaugh’s statements from the day before, Feinstein stated, “This was not someone who reflected an impartial temperament, or the fairness and even-handedness one would see in a judge. This was someone who was aggressive and belligerent. I have never seen someone who wants to be elevated to the highest court in our country behave in that manner.”

(h/t Mediaite)

