Maher: Kavanaugh Was Acting During Committee Hearing – I Don’t Believe His Daughter Said to Pray for Ford

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher stated Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was “acting” during his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee and said, “I also don’t even believe that his 10-year-old daughter said let’s pray for that woman.”

Maher said, “So, this performance he put on yesterday, I always say, you know, acting is not that hard. I’ve always said that about Hollywood. You can say that, and then reality television came along and showed it’s true. It’s not that — anyone can do it.”

He added, “I’m just saying, I believe that was acting, and I also don’t even believe that his 10-year-old daughter said let’s pray for that woman.”

Maher also stated that Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) statement during the hearing was “a performance also.”

