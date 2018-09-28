Maher: Kavanaugh’s Behavior Before Committee ‘A Pageant’ of White Privilege

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s behavior before the Senate Judiciary Committee was a “pageant” of white privilege.

Maher said, “I mean, the whole thing was such a pageant of, when people ask, what does white privilege mean? This is a pageant of it.”

Maher further stated that calling Kavanaugh is a rapist is going too far because “we don’t know what was in a 17-year-old’s mind. I think he definitely attacked her in that room.” He added that Kavanaugh is “a bad dude.”

