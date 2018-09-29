Brooks: Both Kavanaugh and Ford ‘Very Compelling’ – No Hard Evidence To Say Who Is Telling Truth

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that both Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford were “very compelling.” He also stated that there isn’t any hard evidence to determine who is telling the truth.

Brooks said, “I found them both very compelling. I — now, she — my interpretation, psychological, from the TV screen, is that she suffered a trauma, and she’s been dealing with it for a long time. And so, something probably happened.”

He continued, “When I looked at Kavanaugh, frankly, I thought he’s in the middle of the trauma. He’s a week in. You know, you can imagine what it would feel like. I think he feels completely innocent, that the Democrats have staged a partisan hit on him, and his whole reputation has been destroyed after 35 years of adulthood. I’m sure that’s a tough thing. And so, when he drinks water and sobs — choke sobs, I get — I sort of get that.”

Brooks concluded, “But who to think is true, I don’t think any of us have any concrete evidence to make a dispositive judgment on that. I’m hoping it will come in the next week. I don’t know.”

