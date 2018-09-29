GOP Sen. Cassidy: Feinstein Should Be Asked Under Oath if She Leaked Ford Letter

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) should be questioned under oath about whether she leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter.

Cassidy said the FBI “should investigate whether indeed there is this intent to coordinate and, in fact, the actual coordination.”

He added, “Let’s actually investigate. Ask Dianne Feinstein, under oath, did she leak it [Dr. Ford’s letter], then ask her aide.”

Cassidy also stated that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s therapy records should be looked at, but not publicly released.

