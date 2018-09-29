Pelosi: If Kavanaugh’s Lying, He’s Not Fit ‘To Be on the Court That He’s on Right Now’

Would a Democratic majority impeach Brett Kavanaugh? . @nancypelosi says if he’s not telling the truth, he’s not fit to be on the Supreme Court or the court he’s on right now. #TribFest18 Watch live: https://t.co/7g5SMWLfnV pic.twitter.com/uI8OkfDQQK

While speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to a question on whether Democrats are open to impeaching Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh by saying that while Democrats shouldn’t get ahead of themselves, if Kavanaugh “is not telling the truth to Congress, or to the FBI, then he’s not fit, not only to be on the Supreme Court, but to be on the court that he’s on right now.”

Showtime’s “The Circus” co-host and Executive Producer Alex Wagner asked, “Do you think that a Democratic majority would be open to impeaching Brett Kavanaugh?”

Pelosi answered, “Well, let’s take it one step at a time. I was asked that question yesterday morning, and I said, divine intervention, whatever it takes. Let’s see if we can’t get to a better place than that. I will say this, if Judge Kavanaugh…if he is not telling the truth to Congress, or to the FBI, then he’s not fit, not only to be on the Supreme Court, but to be on the court that he’s on right now.”

(h/t Law & Crime)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett