Graham Calls for an FBI Investigation into Dems ‘Despicable Process’ Including Feinstein’s Office

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for an investigation into Democrats behavior during the confirmation process for Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Graham also questioned “who in Feinstein’s office” referred Christine Blasey Ford to her attorney Debra Katz.

Graham said, “We will investigate who in Dianne Feinstein’s office referred Dr. Ford to Mrs. Katz. It’s illegal, inappropriate in the Senate. The FBI will be a supplemental background investigation. I’ll call for an investigation on who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust. Who in Feinstein’s office betrayed her trust, why Dr. Ford didn’t know we were willing to come to California? We’ll do a wholesale investigation of what I think was a despicable process.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN