Kellyanne Conway Reveals She’s a Sexual Assault Survivor in Emotional Moment

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway revealed she’s a sexual assault survivor.

Conway said, “I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault. I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that. You have to be responsible for your own conduct.”

Host Jake Tapper responded, “I really sorry you went through that.”

This is not the first time Conway has spoken about these types of situations. In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews after the October 9, 2016 presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Conway, serving as then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign, was asked about the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump making what were deemed to be inappropriate remarks about women.

“I would talk to some of the members of Congress out there. [I remember] when I was younger and prettier, them rubbing up against girls, sticking their tongues down women’s throats uninvited who didn’t like it. You’re saying ‘yeah,’ because you know it is true,” Conway said. “Some are on the list of people who won’t support Donald Trump because they ride around on a high horse.”

