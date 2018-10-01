Avenatti: ‘Received a Lot of Encouragement from the Democratic National Committee’ to Run in 2020

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, said he has received “a lot of encouragement from the Democratic National Committee” and senior leadership from within the DNC to run for president in 2020.

“I’ve received a lot of encouragement in various states to run, I’ve received a lot of encouragement from the Democratic National Committee and senior leadership within the committee, frankly, to run,” Avenatti told host Kasie Hunt. “People want a fighter. And people want somebody that can beat Donald Trump.”

Avenatti then appeared to take a shot at Hillary Clinton, President Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election.

“If you can’t beat Donald Trump, you don’t have any business running for the presidency of the United States in 2020, because if you can’t beat Donald Trump, you go home.”

