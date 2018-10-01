CNN’s Camerota Asks if ‘It’s Time to Start Worrying About Kanye’

Monday, CNN “New Day” co-host Alisyn Camerota reacted to rapper Kanye West’s pro-President Donald Trump speech following Saturday’s 44th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.”

Camerota noted the “uncomfortable” body language from the SNL cast members and questioned if it is “time to start worry about Kanye.”

“I am wondering if it’s time to start worrying about Kanye because he does go on sometimes nonsensical rants,” Camerota stated. “I haven’t heard this whole one, so I don’t know if it’s nonsensical. And look, he has taken a break, I think, for some sort of stress-related issues, so I am concerned.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent