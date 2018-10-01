CNN’s Toobin: ‘Hats Off’ to Jeff Flake for FBI Probe

"I was very critical of Jeff Flake ... and I was wrong," says @JeffreyToobin of last week's assessment that Sen. Flake is "big talk, no action." "He is the person who got this FBI probe going. It was all his initiative. Hats off to him," Toobin says. https://t.co/CrrHSZGIdc pic.twitter.com/yStafdrWSp

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin admitted he was “wrong” for being “critical” of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) by calling him “big talk, no action.”

Instead, Toobin tipped his hat to the outgoing senator for reaching a deal with the Democrats to have the FBI investigate Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations before the vote to confirm him to the Supreme Court.

“[Flake] is the person who got this FBI probe going. It was all his initiative. Hats off to him,” Toobin said.

