Dershowitz: Without New Evidence, Burden of Proof Against Kavanaugh Hasn’t Been Met

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that “if no new evidence comes out” on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, “then the burden of proof hasn’t been satisfied, and because this was put in the public domain, he will probably be confirmed.”

Co-host Steve Doocy asked, “If no new information is discovered, does he get confirmed?”

Dershowitz answered, “Well, it’s up to four people. And I would think, if no new evidence comes out, then the burden of proof hasn’t been satisfied, and because this was put in the public domain, he will probably be confirmed.”

