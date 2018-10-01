Graham: If Kavanaugh Nomination Falls Short, Re-Nominate Him and Make It an Election Issue

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that while he thinks Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed, if he isn’t confirmed, “I would re-nominate him, and I would take this case to the American people,” in states red states with Democratic senators.

Graham predicted that Kavanaugh would be confirmed because the FBI won’t discover anything to flip Senator Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) and that Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) are doing due diligence.

Graham then stated, “Now, what would happen if something really weird did occur and we’re one vote short? Here’s what I would tell the president, I would appeal the verdict of the Senate to the ballot box. This good man should not be destroyed. If you legitimize this process by one vote short, woe be unto the next person. I’d hate to be the next person nominated. I would feel horrible that we destroyed Kavanaugh. So what would I do? I would re-nominate him, and I would take this case to the American people, and I’d ask voters in Indiana and Missouri and North Dakota and other places where Trump won saying who he would nominate if he got to be president and see if the voters want to appeal the verdict of their senator.”

