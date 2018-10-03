CNN’s Tapper: Trump Turned Ford into ‘an Object of Ridicule’ — ‘There Appears to Be No Bottom’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper criticized President Donald Trump for mocking the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh last night during a rally in Mississippi.

Tapper said, “Just days after President Trump said he found Christine Blasey Ford to be a quote, ‘credible witness with,’ quote, ‘compelling testimony’ that Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her back in the 80’s,’ the president at a campaign rally mocked that very same testimony, turning Professor Christine Blasey Ford into an object of ridicule.”

After playing a clip of Trump at the rally, Tapper said, “Let’s put aside for a second the fact that such memory lapses are not even remotely uncommon for survivors of sexual assault and for one moment let’s ignore whether or not you believe that it was Kavanaugh who assaulted Christine Blasey Ford. Let’s take a closer look at what President Trump was doing here, provoking laughter, invoking a certain reaction from some of those in the crowd. Take a closer look.”

After playing clips of rally-goers laughing, Tapper continued, “Uproarious laughter, having fun at her expense, whether or not you believe that pain was inflicted by Brett Kavanaugh.”

He added, “We don’t know if President Trump thinks it’s useful to ridicule a woman claiming she was sexually assaulted or if he just did it ’cause he thought it was fun. But let’s take a moment to reflect that the President of the United States believes it’s appropriate. There appears to be no bottom.”

