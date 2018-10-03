Cornyn: Trump Was ‘Pointing Out’ Gaps in Dr Ford’s Testimony

Wednesday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said President Donald Trump was “pointing out” gaps in the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh last night during a rally in Mississippi.

Cornyn said, “Well, he was pointing out what we all saw, which was gaps in her testimony. And of course, the whole circumstance under which she ended up testifying in front of the Supreme Court, excuse me, in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is highly suspicious. Senator Feinstein sitting on her letter, then leaking, somehow it got leaked to the press, ended up in the Washington Post. And then against her wishes, she ends up in the middle of this three-ring circus, something she did not authorize and did not want. And unfortunately, that’s where she found herself. So listening to her testimony was something she wanted us to do. We wanted to hear from her. I thought we treated her as I would have wanted my daughters or my wife or my mother treated if they were in a similar situation.”

