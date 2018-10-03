Ellison: ‘No Similarities’ Between Allegations Against Me and Allegations Against Kavanaugh

On Wednesday’s “WCCO Morning News with David Lee,” Representative, DNC Deputy Chair, and Minnesota Attorney General candidate Keith Ellison (D-MN) stated that “there are no similarities” between the accusations against him and the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and every case should “be evaluated on its own facts.”

Ellison said he called for a House Ethics Committee investigation “Because I want to be transparent. I want to — I have — I want to be cooperative. I mean, I didn’t do these things that my ex-girlfriend accused me of.”

He added that an independent investigation paid for by the DFL found the allegations “unsubstantiated.”

Later, Lee asked Ellison if he sees “similarities between you and Judge Kavanaugh’s hearings?”

Ellison responded, “Absolutely not. There’s — there are no similarities. Every case is separate, different. Every case has its own facts. Every case needs to be evaluated on its own facts. And, you know, for people to try to mix this situation and that one are — they’re just making a mistake, because — or they’re — or they have political motives in doing so.”

