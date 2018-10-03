Lindsey Graham Supports a Kaepernick-Trump Meeting — ‘Anything That Will Bring the Country Together’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) voiced his support to TMZ Sports this week of a meeting rapper Kanye West wants to set up to bring National Anthem protesting quarterback Colin Kaepernick and protest critic President Donald Trump together.

“Anything that will bring the country together,” Graham told the reporter. “I want to watch football without feeling guilty about it.”

He added, “I want to work on sentencing reform, prison reform. A lot of people in jail for a long period of time. African-American males, Hispanic males, particularly. Three strikes and you’re out has been pretty hard. So, might be something we can all work on that would bring us together.”

