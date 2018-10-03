McConnell: The Senate Will Receive FBI Results on Kavanaugh Tonight, Files Cloture with Cloture Vote on Friday

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell files cloture to continue Senate confirmation process for Judge Kavanaugh, setting up debate, followed by weekend voting on the nomination. pic.twitter.com/FgPTTDVUBK

During a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the Senate will receive the results of the FBI’s investigation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh that evening, filed cloture on Kavanaugh’s nomination, and said the cloture vote will take place Friday.

McConnell said, “Mr. President, this evening, the Senate will receive the results of the FBI supplemental background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

McConnell added that members will have time to review and be briefed on the material before a Friday cloture vote, and filed for cloture on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

