CNN’s Sciutto: Kavanaugh Gang Rape Accusations Just ‘Politics’

Thursday on CNN “Newsroom,” anchor Jim Sciutto brushed off accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh as simply “politics” as network commentator Scott Jennings defended the judge’s temperament at last week’s hearing.

“To be honest with you, I think Judge Kavanaugh reacted exactly the way most Americans would react to being smeared,” Jennings stated. “If somebody said the things about me that they said about him, I think I would have asked somebody to step outside.”

Sciutto interrupted, saying, “I gotta challenge that, Scott. Let me challenge that because it’s become a talking point. Here’s the difference, Scott. This is a person … being considered for a lifetime position. The fact is, this is Washington. This is politics. Political candidates have been accused of horrible things for years, and it becomes – how do you respond to that?”

“Gang rape?” asked Jennings, referencing Julie Swetnick’s claim that Kavanaugh was participating in a group that would rape inebriated females after spiking the punch at parties.

