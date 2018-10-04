Daines: I Told Kavanaugh I’ll Be There To Vote For Him ‘As Needed’

. @SteveDaines : “My goal this weekend is to walk my daughter down the aisle and to see a new United States Supreme Court Justice.” @FoxNewsNight pic.twitter.com/T4pRKfrfi5

. @SteveDaines on his daughter’s wedding falling on same day as Kavanaugh vote: “A month ago, wouldn’t expect this to be in conflict with this vote.” https://t.co/fb1K4PVPtM @FoxNewsNight pic.twitter.com/AQmp1WA3R8

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) stated that he told Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh that he will be there to vote for him “as needed.”

Daines said, “I just spoke with Judge Kavanaugh. I gave him a call tonight. Because the news was out there that — about the wedding. … I said, Judge Kavanaugh, I’m going to be there to vote for you as needed.”

He added, “My goal this weekend is to walk my daughter down the aisle and to see a new United States Supreme Court justice put on our court.”

Daines further stated, “Votes are held open all the time on the floor of the US Senate, once a vote is called. There have been some extenuating circumstances, you can back in time and history and see where they’ve had to hold the vote open for a member to come back and cast their vote.”

