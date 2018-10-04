Joy Behar: GOP’s Message to Boys Is If You Become a Powerful ‘You Are Allowed to Grope a Woman’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said if Republicans confirm Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh the message to boys in America will be “if you become a powerful man you are allowed to grope a woman.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “Everyone says ‘Yes it’s a hard time for men,’ but not for your daughters? That means if your daughters get assaulted you’re saying you’re my kid ‘But I don’t take your word for it.'”

She added, “The message to women is we are not listening.”

Behar said, “The message to boys is if you become a powerful man you are allowed to grope a woman. Look at the president, remember he said ‘If you’re famous you can do it. They let you do it.'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN