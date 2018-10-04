McConnell on Kavanaugh: ‘None of the Allegations Have Been Corroborated’ by 7th FBI Investigation

"The fact is that these allegations have not been corroborated. ... Not in the new FBI investigation, not anywhere," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says of the new FBI report into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/bOnChUAstz

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that after seven FBI investigations into Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, “these allegations have not been corroborated. None of the allegations have been corroborated by the seventh FBI investigation.”

McConnell said, “Mr. President, this is now the seventh time the FBI has thoroughly reviewed Judge Kavanaugh’s background, seven FBI investigations. So what have we learned? What do the facts and the evidence tell us after seven FBI investigations? The fact is that these allegations have not been corroborated. None of the allegations have been corroborated by the seventh FBI investigation.”

