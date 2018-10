Classy @OrrinHatch telling a group of survivors to “grow up” while he literally shoos them away with his hand. pic.twitter.com/MGEf0OSkWy

Thursday on Capitol Hill, protesters of the confirmation process for Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh confronted Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

A woman yelled. “Why aren’t you brave enough to talk to us?”

After Hatch raised his hand, the woman continued, “Don’t you wave your hand at me!”

Hatch said, “When you grow up, I’ll be ready.”

The woman replied, “How dare you talk to women that way!”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN