Conway: Kavanaugh Confirmation Process Has Gone Longer Than Any in Modern History

Friday on “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called on the Senate to vote on Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation following Kavanaugh’s extended FBI background check that found nothing corroborating any sexual misconduct.

“The process has been thorough, it’s gone on much longer and much deeper than any Supreme Court justice in modern history, if not ever,” Conway stated. “And now it’s time to vote.”

She added, “All of the questions have been answered. All the people are thumping their chests and stomping their feet on the Democratic side, saying, ‘We must have an FBI investigation, it won’t take that long, it’s critical to our vote.’ Now they have it. It will never be enough for them.”

