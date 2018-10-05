Grassley: ‘We Here on Capitol Hill Have to Set an Example for Civility’

Amid protesters confronting senators over their support of Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Friday called on everyone on Capitol Hill to “set an example for civility.”

Grassley blamed Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for encouraging people to confront GOP lawmakers and urged senators and others on Capitol Hill to set examples of civility.

“I think that it’s a reflection of the incivility of American society, generally,” said Grassley.

“We as senators ought to be setting examples for civility — not encouraging incivility,” he added. “You’ve heard about the resistance since November 2016. You’re seeing the resistance headquarters right here on Capitol Hill — all among Democrats.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

.