Maher: FBI Kavanaugh Report ‘A Total Sham’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized the FBI’s report on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh as “a total sham.”

Maher said, “It was a total sham. You know, there are some things about this that we will never know. I account for that. But you know what, I think what bothers a lot of people and bothers me is that, for sure, this guy is a liar, also was a huge drunk, maybe not now…and the FBI report was a sham. They had no time to do it. They interviewed all of nine people.”

