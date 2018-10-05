Maher: ‘Scary’ That Things Have Changed From ‘Listen’ To Women Who Say They Were Wronged ‘To Automatically Believe’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that it is worrisome that standards on claims of sexual misconduct seem to have changed from the right position of “listen to any woman who says she’s been wronged,” into “automatically believe.”

Maher stated, “I do think that when Trump said, ‘It’s a very scary time for young men,’ yes, let’s get out the world’s smallest violin. But…it does seem like things have morphed from, listen to any woman who says she’s been wronged, which is the right thing to do, to automatically believe. That’s what’s scary.”

