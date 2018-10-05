Paul Begala: Kavanaugh Confirmation Means ‘Supreme Court Is Heading into a Crisis of Legitimacy’

Friday on CNN, Democratic strategist Paul Begala said the now likely confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court means the “Supreme Court is heading into a crisis of legitimacy.”

Begala said, “This will be the fourth member of a nine-member court appointed by a president who lost the popular vote. That’s extraordinary. The Supreme Court is heading into a crisis of legitimacy. And when—not if, when Judge Kavanaugh helps them to chip away at civil rights, voting rights, women’s rights, abortion rights. I don’t think this is going to sit very well with the country.”

He continued, “The judge, in his unhinged speech last week, said to the Democrats, you have sewn the wind, and now you’ll reap the whirlwind. That’s one thing he didn’t lie about under oath, Jim. You watch the whirlwind come on November 6, because the women of America are not going to settle for this.”

