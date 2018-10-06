SNL Commemorates Kavanaugh Confirmation with Senate GOP Post-Vote ‘Locker Room Scene’ Cold Open

Perhaps the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice wasn’t the outcome the cast members of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” had hoped, but that didn’t stop them from giving it their best shot in the show’s cold open on Saturday.

That cold open featured Beck Bennett as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Cecily Strong as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) among others as Heidi Gardner’s CNN’s Dana Bash is interviewing the depicted Republican members of the U.S. Senate.

It also shows the “losing” team’s perspective with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as played by Alex Moffat.

