Watch Live: Activists Make Last Ditch Effort to ‘Stop Kavanaugh’

Activists plan to make a last-ditch effort on Friday to stop the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The final floor vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation is expected to take place Saturday afternoon. The vote comes after a one-week delay following the Senate GOP’s decision to fulfill the request of Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Senate Democrats for a seventh Kavanaugh FBI background check.