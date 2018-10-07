Alyssa Milano: We Lost on Kavanaugh, But We Are ‘Winning the Cultural Battle’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” actress Alyssa Milano said while the left lost its fight against the confirmation of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, they were”winning the cultural battle.”

Milano said, “Yesterday, we, we may have lost a political battle, but I do think we are winning the cultural battle. And often, I don’t fight for the win. I’m fighting so that generations don’t have to deal with the abuses of power that we’ve had to deal with.”

She added, “I think this cultural shift that we’re feeling, this collective pain that we’re feeling from survivors coming forward, is going to be able to be translated into a collective power, to say that we’re not going to be silenced any longer.”

