John Kasich: Trump’s Supreme Court Victory Will Be ‘a Short-Term Win’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Governor John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump and Republicans confirming Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Brett Kavanaugh would be “a short-term win.”

Kasich said, “I’m not happy about the process.”

He continued, “Let me tell you what I’m particularly worried about; our leaders need to stop playing a zero-sum game, like flipping a coin. I win, you lose. Leaders need to figure out how to bring people together. They can have a victory but can’t leave the person who loses advantage wish vanquished, any tactic is acceptable, and we use our tongues and say things that we ultimately can deeply regret. The tongue can also be powerful through the use of social media. What’s required? it requires leadership to stabilize, to make sure that they’re not vanquishing their opponent.”

He added, “First of all, the court could be a short-term win if the people of this country are so divided.”

