Kellyanne Conway: ‘People Are Going to Look at State Law’ on Abortion

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said now that Brett Kavanaugh had been confirmed to the Supreme Court, state lawmakers will look at abortion laws.

Conway said, “To be pro-choice in 2018 means that you are for sex-selection abortion, that you’re for late-term abortion, taxpayer-funded abortion, abortion after you detect a heartbeat.”

She continued, “People are going to look at state law and circuit law, and they’re now going to look at issues like late-term abortion. They are going to look at sex-selection abortion. They are certainly going to look at abortion after non-partisan scientists and doctors say a fetus can feel pain. This whole matter on the left of abortion anytime, anyone, anywhere, on demand, with absolutely no common sense applied to it whatsoever. The fact that Planned Parenthood gets a half a billion dollars a year in taxpayer funding, and then turns around and uses it to support Democrats is not what most Americans think of when they think of Planned Parenthood.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN