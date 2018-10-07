Mitch McConnell: Kavanaugh Confirmation Will Help Us Hold the Senate Majority

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said confirming Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has increased Republicans voters enthusiasm which will cause them to keep the majority in the U.S. Senate.

McConnell said, “Everybody knows how energized the Republican side is for a variety of different reasons and so our energy and enthusiasm was lagging behind theirs until this. And I think this gave us the motivation and the opportunity to have the kind of turn out that would help us hold the senate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN