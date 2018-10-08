Graham: Kavanaugh ‘the Slut Whore Drunk’ of the Ford Story

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” aired a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual misconduct allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his treatment leading up to his confirmation.

In the clip, Graham said Kavanaugh was treated like “the slut whore drunk” while Ford was treated “well.”

He added, telling NBC News, “I’ve tried to look at this thing through a process that stood the test of time — some standards, some presumptions, some evidentiary requirements. All I can say is that seldom do you advance justice by creating an injustice, and I think it would have been unjust for Judge Kavanaugh to have his life ruined based on the allegations that were presented.”

