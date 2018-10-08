Kamala Harris Urges Dems to Use ‘Anger’ Over ‘Sham’ Kavanaugh Confirmation to Take Back Power

Sunday night during a keynote speaker at the Ohio Democratic Party’s annual state dinner, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said the confirmation process of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a “sham” and a “disgrace.”

Harris said, “Let’s speak the truth about what we have all been talking about the last few days and again this evening, which is that Supreme Court process. Let’s speak the truth—it was a sham and a disgrace. Let’s speak the truth that it was a denial of justice for the women of this country and sexual assault survivors, men and women in this country. Let’s speak that truth. Let’s also acknowledge that truth is like sun, it always comes up in the morning. On these issues that were presented in those hearing I believe truth will eventually reveal itself.”

She added, “Let this last week and all that we have experienced in terms of our frustration and our anger and our sadness—let’s use this week to give us all that extra energy that we know we have—that the bottom line is that they may have the power right now, but we need to take it back.”

