Perez: ‘Mistreatment of Dr. Ford,’ ‘A Mistreatment of Every Woman’

Perez said, “When you see the mistreatment of Dr. Ford, that’s a mistreatment of every woman across America.”

Perez later added, “Our democracy is on the ballot in 29 days. Our democracy as we know it is on the ballot. … The assault on the middle class, the assault on the rule of law, the assault on the right to organize, the assault on women, the assault on immigration courts within the Department of Justice, those are an affront to our democracy.”

