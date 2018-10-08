Trump: Kavanaugh Was ‘Proven Innocent’

During remarks at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s ceremonial swearing-in on Monday, President Trump stated that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was “proven innocent.”

Trump said, “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure. Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. Our country, a man or a woman, must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. And with that, I must state, that you, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent.”

