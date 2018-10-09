Grassley: I Don’t Think Roe Will Be Overturned by Current Court

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated he doesn’t believe the current Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked, “Do you think there’s a possibility that this court, in its new composition, could, in the foreseeable future, overturn Roe v. Wade?”

Grassley responded, “No. Based upon what Kavanaugh said, but even if Kavanaugh hadn’t said it, the longer a precedent’s in place, the more apt it is to stay.”

He continued that while state legislatures might be able to pass laws on abortion that pass constitutional muster, “that’s way short of overthrowing Roe v. Wade.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett