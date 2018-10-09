Grassley: I Won’t Take up SCOTUS Nomination in 2020

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said that if he’s still the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he will not take up a nominee to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court during the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked, “If there is an opening on the court, in the election year, in 2020, do you believe that the Senate should take up a nomination during that period?”

Grassley answered, “If I’m chairman, they won’t take it up, no. Because I pledged that in 2016.”

