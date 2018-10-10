Eric Holder Rejects Michelle Obama’s Slogan: ‘When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em’

While speaking at an event for Democratic candidates in Georgia, former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder suggested to the crowd to “kick” Republicans.

Holder said, “It is time for us as Democrats to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are.”

He continued, “Michelle says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick ’em.”

Over the audiences cheers, Holder added, “That’s what this new Democratic party is all about. We’re proud as hell to be Democrats, we’re willing to fight for the ideals of the Democratic party. We’re proud of our history, we’re proud of our present, and we’re proud of the future we can create for this country. We are not in this just to make a statement, we’re in this to win.”

