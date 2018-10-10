Mitch McConnell: Dems Investigating Trump Will Get Him Reelected

In an interview with the Associated Press, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said if Democrats take the majority in the House of Representatives and launch several investigations into President Donald Trump, it will help him get “reelected.”

McConnell said, “I think it’ll help get the president reelected. I remember the price we paid for trying – well actually we did impeach Bill Clinton. I remember all the enthusiasm of lots of Republicans in the House and Senate, ‘Boy this is the ticket. This is going to make us have a great year in ‘98.’ Set everything up. It worked exactly the opposite. The public got mad at us and felt sympathy for President Clinton. So this business of presidential harassment may or may not quite be the winner they think it is.”

