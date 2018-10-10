Rand Paul on Political Climate: ‘I Really Worry’ of a Political Assassination — ‘Someone Is Going to Be Killed’

In an interview on Kentucky WHAS radio’s “Leland Conway Show,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned against Democrats like Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) calling for people to confront Republicans in public.

Relevant portion begins around the 8:05 mark.

“These are people that are unstable. We don’t want to encourage them,” said Paul. “We have to somehow ratchet it down and say we’re not encouraging that violence is ever OK.”

Paul went on to say he fears there will be an “assassination” as a result of the rhetoric coming from lawmakers like Booker and Waters.

“I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation. They have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent