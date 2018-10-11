Flake: I Hope Someone Runs Against Trump in 2020 Primary

During an interview with C-SPAN on Thursday, Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said that he hopes someone runs against President Trump in the Republican primary in the 2020 election.

Flake said that every senator thinks about running for president, but he’s “probably” one of the ones who isn’t very seriously considering running for president.

He continued, “I do hope that somebody does run in the primary against the president. I think the Republicans need to be reminded of what conservatism really is, and what it means to be decent. And we haven’t had that kind of politics lately.”

